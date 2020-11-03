Norway’s Larsen resigns as think tank CEO over Epstein link

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Former Norwegian diplomat and politician Terje Rød Larsen, an architect of the Oslo peace accords, has resigned as president and CEO of the International Peace Institute, He apologized for his “failed judgment” in securing donations from foundations related to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors. The institute’s board of directors said in a statement that Rød Larsen, a former U.N. Mideast envoy, also apologized for securing his own personal loan from Epstein in 2013 – “neither of which the board was aware of.” He has said he repaid that 130,000 loan.