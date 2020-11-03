President Donald Trump wins West Virginia’s electoral votes

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump eased to victory in West Virginia to take its five electoral votes.

He had been widely expected to defeat Democrat Joe Biden in a state that backed him in 2016 with 68% of the vote.

West Virginia has largely abandoned Democratic presidential candidates in recent decades.

While Sen. Joe Manchin won reelection as a moderate Democrat in 2018, the last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.