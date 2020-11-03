 Skip to Content

President Donald Trump wins West Virginia’s electoral votes

Updated
Last updated today at 7:36 pm
7:32 pm Breaking NewsPoliticalTop StoriesWest Virginia news from the Associated Press
MGN_1280x720_00928P00-NWBMA.jpg

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) —  President Donald Trump eased to victory in West Virginia to take its five electoral votes.

He had been widely expected to defeat Democrat Joe Biden in a state that backed him in 2016 with 68% of the vote.

West Virginia has largely abandoned Democratic presidential candidates in recent decades.

While Sen. Joe Manchin won reelection as a moderate Democrat in 2018, the last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Keep checking here for the latest election results: https://wvva.com/election-results/

WVVA is your election headquarters. Our team of journalists is focused on updating you on local and national headlines as they unfold.

Click here for more election coverage: https://wvva.com/politics/

And make sure to watch WVVA News at 5, 6, 10, & 11 online or on our app.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content