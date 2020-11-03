Raleigh County shooting sends one man to the hospital

CALLOWAY HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The shooting happened on Warden Street, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.

On 11-02-2020 at approximately 7:00PM, they responded to a shooting at a residence.

An adult male was transported from the scene to Raleigh General Hospital by EMS, for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Further details can't be released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this, or any other crime is asked to call the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or online at crimestoppersofraleighcounty.org

