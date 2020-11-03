2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

VIENNA (AP) — Officials say at least one person was killed and 15 others wounded in Vienna after multiple gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out before lockdown in the Austrian capital. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed that one attacker also was killed in what security officials were calling a terror attack. Austria’s top security official said authorities believe there were several well-armed gunmen involved and that a police operation to find them was still ongoing. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer urged people in Vienna to stay indoors and avoid the city center while hundreds of heavily armed police continued their manhunt.