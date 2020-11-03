Staying power of Virginia’s ‘blue wave’ at stake on Nov. 3

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia voters this year will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts two years ago. They also will cast ballots for a U.S. Senate seat and the presidency. As in other states, voters on Tuesday were deciding between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden. Virginia’s election features three competitive House races, including two seats that were flipped from red to blue in 2018. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is running for reelection against a little-known Republican challenger, Daniel Gade. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.