Supreme Court to hear case about juvenile life sentences

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is to hear arguments in a case that could put the brakes on what has been a gradual move toward more leniency for children who are convicted of murder. The court has concluded over the last two decades that children should be treated differently from adults, in part because of their lack of maturity. But a court that is even more conservative, particularly following the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, could move in the other direction. Barrett is expected to participate in arguments Tuesday, the second day she is hearing arguments following her confirmation last week.