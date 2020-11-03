Tight congressional races draw voters’ attention in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Three competitive U.S. House races are vying for Virginia voters’ attention this year, along with the presidential race and a U.S. Senate contest. Much is different this election, thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic and new voting laws that made it easier to cast ballots early. As in other states, voters are deciding between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is running for reelection against a little-known Republican challenger. Two of the competitive House seats were flipped from Republican to Democratic in 2018 amid a “blue wave.” This year’s races for those seats are a test of whether the trend has staying power.