TAZEWELL CO., Va. (WVVA) - At 12:43 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 19/Route 460 and Route 637.

There is one confirmed fatality.

A second person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.