Week 10 WVSSAC football rankings

Week 10 WVSSAC football rankingsNew
(WVVA) - With just one week left in the 2020 West Virginia high school football regular season, here's where all area teams stand:
Class AAA:
- South Charleston (5-0)
- Cabell Midland (4-0)
- Martinsburg (4-1)
- Musselman (6-1)
- Spring Valley (4-1)
10. Princeton (5-2), T13. Oak Hill (3-2), 18. Greenbrier East (5-4), T28. Woodrow Wilson (1-7)
Class AA:
- Sissonville (5-0)
- Bluefield (5-1)
- Frankfort (7-1)
- Oak Glen (5-1)
- Liberty (Raleigh) (6-0)
12. Independence (5-2), 21. Westside (2-2), 23. Nicholas County (3-5), T24. Shady Spring (2-5), 31. Wyoming East (1-4), 34. PikeView (1-8)
Class A:
- Tug Valley (3-0)
- Greenbrier West (8-0)
- St. Mary's (8-1)
- Doddridge County (5-1)
- Midland Trail (3-1)
T15. Summers County (4-2), 20. River View (4-3), 26. Mount View (3-5), T27. James Monroe (1-1), T27. Meadow Bridge (3-3), T34. Pocahontas County (2-6), T38. Montcalm (1-8)