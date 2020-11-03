 Skip to Content

Week 10 WVSSAC football rankings

(WVVA) - With just one week left in the 2020 West Virginia high school football regular season, here's where all area teams stand:

Class AAA:

  1. South Charleston (5-0)
  2. Cabell Midland (4-0)
  3. Martinsburg (4-1)
  4. Musselman (6-1)
  5. Spring Valley (4-1)

10. Princeton (5-2), T13. Oak Hill (3-2), 18. Greenbrier East (5-4), T28. Woodrow Wilson (1-7)

Class AA:

  1. Sissonville (5-0)
  2. Bluefield (5-1)
  3. Frankfort (7-1)
  4. Oak Glen (5-1)
  5. Liberty (Raleigh) (6-0)

12. Independence (5-2), 21. Westside (2-2), 23. Nicholas County (3-5), T24. Shady Spring (2-5), 31. Wyoming East (1-4), 34. PikeView (1-8)

Class A:

  1. Tug Valley (3-0)
  2. Greenbrier West (8-0)
  3. St. Mary's (8-1)
  4. Doddridge County (5-1)
  5. Midland Trail (3-1)

T15. Summers County (4-2), 20. River View (4-3), 26. Mount View (3-5), T27. James Monroe (1-1), T27. Meadow Bridge (3-3), T34. Pocahontas County (2-6), T38. Montcalm (1-8)

