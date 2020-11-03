WVU Tech women’s basketball picking up where they left off

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Golden Bears saw a possible NAIA National Tournament run come to a halt in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the lingering health concerns, the 2020-21 season is off to a tentative start and the whole program couldn't be more thankful.

"We're just trying to take it day-by-day -- and not taking anything for granted," senior guard Whittney Justice said.

"We're blessed and we thank the Lord every day that we're able to be here and finish off from where we left last year," sister and fellow senior guard Brittney Justice added.

It was a remarkable year for Anna Kowalska and company a season ago. The team turned in a 25-7 overall record, including a perfect 16-0 regular season mark in the River States Conference.

There will be challenges -- some of them completely new -- but there's a belief they can replicate last year's success.

"Confidence comes from hard work," Kowalska said. "So I said, if you all work hard and put in some extra time in it -- the result will come out. We're confident because we work hard -- I have players that will stay in the gym, I have players who will watch film. That's where the confidence comes in."

After having their season opener cancelled last Saturday, WVU Tech will now open the campaign when they host Bluefield College on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.