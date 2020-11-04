Aegean quake toll rises, Turkish rescuers make final search

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir focus on the final two collapsed buildings. All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city. Two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, which lies to the south of the epicenter of last Friday’s earthquake. According to Turkish rescuers, operations had been completed at 15 of 17 buildings that fell in Izmir. Of 1,035 injured people, 137 remained in hospitals. Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged not to give up until the final person was recovered. Rescuers’ spirits were raised Tuesday when they pulled a 3-year-old girl from the wreckage.