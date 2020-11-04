After judge’s order, Postal Service sweep finds 13 ballots

U.S. Postal Service inspectors found just 13 ballots during an Election Day sweep of processing centers ordered by a federal judge, all of them in Pennsylvania. Court documents filed Wednesday say the ballots were then expedited for delivery to local election offices. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., had given the agency until Tuesday afternoon to search several facilities for outstanding ballots. The agency said it could not complete the judge’s order under his timeframe but noted that it had already conducted morning checks at processing hubs and planned another sweep before polls closed on Election Day.