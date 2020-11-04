Army Corps reconsidering permit for $9.4B plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal lawyers say the Army Corps of Engineers is considering whether potential environmental impacts require it to change, suspend or revoke a Taiwan company’s permit for a $9.4 billion plastics complex planned in Louisiana. The complex would include 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities. Formosa Plastics Group’s Louisiana company says it has worked with the Corps and will keep doing so. Environmental and community groups sued to overturn the permit. The suit says the Corps took only a cursory look at probable environmental impacts of the complex on the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.