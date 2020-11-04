Cedar Bluff Mayor still too close to call

TAZEWELL COUNTY, (WVVA)- The Cedar Bluff mayor race is still too early to call.

As of Wednesday, the Tazewell County Voter Registrations Office is still canvassing the ballots.

Tonya Wicks had ran unopposed on the ballot, but there were two write-in candidates that actively campaigned against her, and received an overwhelming amount of the vote.

It is believed that write-in candidate, Luke Phillips might have enough votes to make it a tight race.

This also includes the Cedar Bluff Town Council race which saw over 700 write in votes last night.

Brian Earls, Director of Elections says they have their work cut for them.

"We have a number of provisional ballots around the county last night and we will consider those first to make sure if those are going to count or not. Then we will start reviewing the results from yesterday including Cedar Bluff," Earls said.

"We will consider each one of those write-ins and attribute each vote to those write-ins and certify the top three vote getters for council, whether they were on the ballot of via write-in. Same thing for (Cedar Bluff) mayor. We have one candidate on the ballot for mayor and two folks actively campaigning as write-ins for mayor. So we have over 300 votes for mayor and we have 745 for council, so we've got our work cut out for this afternoon," Earls said.