Cedar Bluff write-ins win four seats after ballot canvassing
TAZEWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - Two tight races in the Town of Cedar Bluff end in victory for four write-in candidates.
In the race for Mayor, Tonya Vicks ran unopposed on the ballot. However, two write-in candidates - Luke Phillips and Johhnie Smith - received 66% of the vote, causing a recount in Tazewell County on Wednesday.
According to the Tazewell County Office of Voter Registration and Elections, the unofficial write-in totals in Cedar Bluff are as follows:
Mayor:
Luke Phillips - 202
Johnnie Smith - 99
Three write-in candidates for Town Council also received an overwhelming majority of the vote.
Town Council:
York Lindsey - 269
Jaimie Tuggle - 243
Tressia Boyd - 215
These results are still unofficial, however.
Ballots postmarked by Election Day, and received by noon on Friday, may still be counted.
The Electoral Board will finalize results on Monday.
