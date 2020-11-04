Cedar Bluff write-ins win four seats after ballot canvassing

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - Two tight races in the Town of Cedar Bluff end in victory for four write-in candidates.

In the race for Mayor, Tonya Vicks ran unopposed on the ballot. However, two write-in candidates - Luke Phillips and Johhnie Smith - received 66% of the vote, causing a recount in Tazewell County on Wednesday.

According to the Tazewell County Office of Voter Registration and Elections, the unofficial write-in totals in Cedar Bluff are as follows:

Mayor:

Luke Phillips - 202

Johnnie Smith - 99

Three write-in candidates for Town Council also received an overwhelming majority of the vote.

Town Council:

York Lindsey - 269

Jaimie Tuggle - 243

Tressia Boyd - 215

These results are still unofficial, however.

Ballots postmarked by Election Day, and received by noon on Friday, may still be counted.

The Electoral Board will finalize results on Monday.

