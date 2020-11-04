Competitive U.S. House races in Virginia still unsettled

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The winners of two closely watched U.S. House races in Virginia are still unclear the day after the election as officials continue to verify and tabulate votes. Overall, it was a mixed bag for Democrats, who had scored a series of victories during President Donald Trump’s first term. Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner easily won statewide contests, but Democrats’ strength was shakier outside the heavily populated liberal suburbs of northern Virginia. Officials were still counting votes as of Wednesday morning, and Friday is the deadline to receive mail-in absentee ballots. That’s why it’s still too early to call the races of U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria.