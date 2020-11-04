Democrats’ Senate drive halted by GOP, but control teeters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats had a disappointing Election Night in the battle for control of the Senate. But it was too soon for Republicans to take a victory lap Wednesday, although they brushed back multiple challengers to protect their now-teetering majority.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he feels “pretty good” about the remaining contests.

Key races in Maine, North Carolina and Michigan remained undecided into Wednesday and at least one in Georgia was headed to a runoff in January.

It was a jarring outcome for Democrats who had devised an expanded political map, eager to counter President Donald Trump and his party’s grip on the Senate.

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press