Elected officials in Fayette County share remarks on the current poll results

"I also want all of the people who voted for Denise to know that I'm not going to disappoint them either, you know, I'm here for the whole county. I'm here for the right reasons and I'm looking forward to serving everybody," said County Commissioner Allison Taylor.

The position was filled by Denise Scalph for nearly a decade before Taylor took over her seat on Tuesday night.

Her victory is followed by others in the county such as those who ran for Delegate in the 32nd District.

"I tell you what, this has been a speechless night. The out-pouring of support during the campaign has just been great, and the margin of victory was about 1,000 votes. So, thank you to the voters," said Member of House of Delegates 32nd District, Austin Haynes.

"In this three member district, I look forward to working with both of them and I look forward to working will all of my fellow Delegates in the House of Delegates here in the state of West Virginia," said Member of House of Delegates 32nd District, Tom Fast.

Kayla Kessiner lead the ticket for Member of House of Delegates 32nd District.

When looking at other races that residents said they were keeping an eye on, Fayette County Sheriff's race didn't make much of a change when compared to the 2020 Primary election.

Mike Fridley still retains his seat as the incumbent sheriff.