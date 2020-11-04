ELECTION 2020: Riley Moore elected as W.Va. State Treasurer

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Riley Moore has been elected to serve as the W.Va. State Treasurer, replacing the incumbent.

This is a record setting win as his predecessor, John Perdue, served as state treasurer since 1996.

Riley Moore was born in Morgantown and began his career working as a welder in a rock quarry.

Moore's grandfather, Arch A. Moore Jr., is a former governor of West Virginia. His aunt, Shelley Moore Capito, and cousin, Moore Capito, are also politicians.

Moore received his undergraduate degree from George Mason University in Virginia an a master’s degree from the National Defense University at Fort McNair in Washington, DC.

According to his campaign, Riley served as a national security advisor on the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to working in the U.S. Congress, Riley was a contractor with the Department of Homeland Security.

In 2016, Riley was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates to represent the 67th district.

In 2017, Riley was named Assistant Majority Whip and in 2018 he was named the incoming Majority Leader of the House of Delegates.

Riley now works as a director at Textron supporting the U.S. Marine Corps helicopter programs.

Moore and his wife, Guillermina, live in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

