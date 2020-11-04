EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Georgia

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too close to call, with outstanding ballots left to be counted in counties where Biden has performed well. Early Wednesday, Trump prematurely claimed he carried Georgia. But the race is too close to call, because an estimated 4% of the vote still remains to be counted. That includes mailed ballots from two counties Biden is winning: metro Atlanta’s DeKalb County, as well as Chatham County, which is home to Savannah.