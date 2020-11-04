Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

In a flash of luck, astronomers have solved a mystery about weird cosmic radio bursts. These fast radio bursts happen so quick, scientists hadn’t been able to figure out what’s causing them until now. In Wednesday’s announcement, astronomers say they can trace an April outburst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. Magnetars may not be the only cause of these bursts. Astronomers say every day there may be 1,000 of these powerful bursts that last a fraction of a second but you have to be in the right place and time to track them.