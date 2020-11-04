Four Italian regions, including Milan, put under lockdown

ROME (AP) — Four Italian regions are being put under “red-zone” lockdown, with severe limits imposed on the circumstances under which people can leave home. Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday night announced the “very stringent” restrictions on Lombardy, Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta in the north, and Calabria, which forms the southern “toe” of the Italian peninsula. The lockdown is aimed at tamping down a surge in COVID-19 infections and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed with cases. The lockdown, involving some 16.5 million of Italy’s 60 million residents and including Italy’s financial capital, Milan, begins on Friday and lasts at least two weeks. Less severe restrictions on movement were decided for southern Sicily and Puglia.