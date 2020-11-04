George Floyd’s brother rallies voters on Election Day

NEW YORK (AP) — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks. Their names re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement and put race at the center of this year’s general election. On Election Day, their loved ones awaited signs that their public grief and loss of anonymity weren’t in vain. In New York City, George Floyd’s brother Terrence Floyd, who urged calm amid nationwide violent unrest and protests in June, is following up on his emotional plea to protesters. He says channel your power at the ballot box.