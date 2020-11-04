Greenbrier County Sheriff one of a few positions that did not flip red

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff 's election was one of the few races that did not see a republican win, as democrat incumbent Bruce Sloan was re-elected on Tuesday.

Sloan said he did not know what to expect from this election, as elections are always unpredictable, but it was especially difficult to know what would happen considering Greenbrier County's majority party change.

Sloan said he is thankful for being re-elected and having the community's support behind him.

"I'm actually very appreciative of the support from the voters of Greenbrier County and the confidence they have placed in me by re-electing me to a second term as Sheriff", said the newly re-elected Sheriff Sloan. "So I feel very fortunate and blessed and I appreciate their support."

Sloan said he has many ideas for this term such as getting a new sheriff's department built, implementing new technology, and re-instating the detective position among others.

Most importanly, Sloan said he is excited to continue to serve and protect the citizens of Greenbrier County.