Greenbrier County voter turnout increases from 2016 election

GREENBRIER COUNTY W.VA. (WVVA) - Voter turnout in Greenbrier County for the 2020 election was higher than the voter turnout for the 2016 election.

Of the over 15,000 ballots cast in Greenbrier county, more than 5,000 of those were early voters and more than two thousand were absentee.

According to Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk, this is a huge increase from the amount of earlyand absentee ballots normally cast in elections and voter turnout increased by nearly 20 percent.

"Voter turnout was sixty-seven percent and in past elections, usually voter turnout is forty-seven to fifty two percent," said Loudermilk. "In early voting, we usually do 3,000 and we did 5,890, so everything is way up."

Absentee ballots also increased from 200 to more than 2,000 in this election.

Increased voter turnout was a trend throughout much of the state and the nation.