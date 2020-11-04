History made for voter turnout in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, (WVVA)- Voter turnout in decision 2020 is going into Tazewell County's history books.

Records were set at the polls in Tuesday's election day.

There were a lot of key decisions to be made on the ballot but an "advisory referendum" was one of the main topics on the ballot asking residents to either vote yes or no in regards to relocating the confederate soldier monument.

"On one level it's the issues of the statue, and a lot of folks turning out to indicate that they wanted the statue to remain where it is, and that's how it's expressed here in Tazewell," Tazewell voter, Flux Neo said.

87% of voters, voted to keep the statue outside the county courthouse. For some voters, it was more than the confederate soldier monument, it's about other issues that the U.S. has faced on a national level.

"I just felt like I needed to vote because I felt like it needs to be a good change for the year, a change with the President of the United States to make the country better," Tazewell Voter, Malik Gash said.

"Our whole country is going through a kind of realignment something that we've probably haven't seen since the Civil War, where politics, geography, political party affiliation all sync up in such a way that if you live in certain area, you're probably going to be associated with a certain political party," Neo explained.

"Whether it be in urban centers, issues surrounding law enforcement. You come out into a rural community, it's issues around heritage and questions about whether the community can dictate what they think is appropriate for them or not and that's everywhere," Neo added as to reasons why people decided to vote this year.

So, just how big is voter turnout in Tazewell county in 2020? We asked Brian Earls, the Director of Elections in Tazewell.

"We had a huge early voting turnout. We had over 10,000 come early to vote here in our office, and then we had about the same amount on election day which counts for over 70.5% turnout for us so it was huge," Earls revealed.

The Board of Supervisors says they are on board with following the decisions of the voters opinion, when it comes to the statue location.

"We were going to follow the will and the recommendations of the people. I fully expect that will be the course of action we take," Member of the Board of Supervisors for Tazewell County, Charles Stacy said.

Stacy adds that the board is also trying to come up with ideas to create a solution for those who aren't pleased with the voting results of the confederate soldier monument.

"Even before the referendum there were discussions about if that particular statue does not move are their any other things we can do to recognize people in our community of color that have done tremendous things in Tazewell County that deserve similar recognition so that because maybe we would add an additional statue to that area to balance it," Stacy said