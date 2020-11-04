Governor Jim Justice reacts to being re-elected

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Most of West Virginia went Republican on Election Night Tuesday, and the Governor's race was no different, with Jim Justice claiming the victory.

Recently re-elected Governor Jim Justice hosted a watch party at The Greenbrier resort on Tuesday, which turned into a celebration.

It marked a historic win for Justice as he became the first republican elected Governor of West Virginia in over twenty-two years.

Justice said he loved serving the state of West Virginia as governor and he felt honored to have gotten a second term.

"I've said it over and over, it was an honor beyond belief being elected to be your governor, and now tonight to be re-elected is even more of an honor."

Justice said he plans to continue fighting COVID-19 and the drug epidemic, during his second term.





