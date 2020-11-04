Kosovo former separatist commander taken to war crimes court

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A former senior commander of ethnic Albanian separatist fighters in Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war who was also the country’s former Parliament speaker has been arrested and taken to a special court in the Netherlands for war crimes, his lawyer said. The man was arrested by policemen of the European Union rule of law mission, according to his lawyer. He is the second former fighter of the Kosovo Liberation Army, which fought for Kosovo’s independence from Serbia, to be taken to the Hague Kosovo Specialist Chambers court. The court was established five years ago to investigate and prosecute allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Kosovo, or linked to the Kosovo conflict, from 1998-2000.