Local college offering $1,500 to $3,000 in Re-Employing Virginia Scholarships

WYTHEVILLE, (WVVA) - Wytheville Community College (WCC) has announced the availability of one-time “Re-Employing Virginia (REV) Scholarships” that will provide $1,500 to $3,000 to Virginia residents who either lost their job or had their work hours reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those individuals who have been unemployed or under-employed since August 2020 may be eligible. Governor Ralph Northam has designated CARES Act funds for this initiative.

The REV Scholarships will provide tuition assistance to eligible individuals who enroll in a select group of high-demand occupational/technical community college programs, as well as short-term workforce programs such as Power Line Worker Training, Underground Power Worker, and Welding.

More specific information about eligibility for the REV Scholarships can be found at www.wcc.vccs.edu/rev.

“There has never been a better time or more affordable opportunity to pursue an education or advance your career,” said Dr. Dean Sprinkle, WCC President. “The REV Scholarship Program provides an immediate resource to allow people to get the training that they need in high-demand job fields.”

Sprinkle noted that interested students need to contact WCC immediately if they are interested. The deadline for signing up to access these funds is December 14. WCC received over $650,000 to award, with funds available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Also, resources beyond the REV program are available for people who may be interested in pursuing other fields of studies.

Anyone interested should contact WCC immediately at 276-223-4752 or complete the “Apply Now” form at www.wcc.vccs.edu/rev.