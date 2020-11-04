Louisville-Virginia postponed due to Cardinals’ virus cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has paused all football activities and its Saturday game at Virginia has been postponed at least a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters the program has 10 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and five players in quarantine because of contact tracing. Nine Louisville players, mostly on defense, were held out of last week’s 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech. Coach Scott Satterfield said afterward that some of the absences were COVID-19-related.