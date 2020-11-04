 Skip to Content

Marshall games called off by virus rescheduled for December

West Virginia news from the Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — No. 16 Marshall will play two rescheduled games in December after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Conference USA announced Wednesday that Marshall will host Rice on Dec. 5 and will play at Florida International on Dec. 11. The league also has pushed back the conference championship game from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18. Other Marshall games that were called off due to the pandemic were against East Carolina and Old Dominion. Marshall hosts FBS independent Massachusetts on Saturday.

