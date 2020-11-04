Marshall regains two C-USA games

(WVVA) - Conference USA has rescheduled a pair of the Thundering Herd's conference games that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Marshall will now host Rice on Saturday, December 5. The game was originally supposed to be played back on October 3. The program will then wrap up the regular season in Miami when they visit Florida International on Friday, December 11. The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

The Herd next takes the field this Saturday against UMass at 2:30 p.m.