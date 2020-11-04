Mind Games; ACC schools ramping up mental health services

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Schools across the Atlantic Coast Conference are making a concerted effort to provide more mental health care services to student-athletes. Several schools such as the University of Pittsburgh and Syracuse have mental health professionals embedded in the athletic department that are available to players nearly around the clock. North Carolina head coach Mack Brown says coaches these days spend far more time encouraging their players to get help if they are struggling than they did decades ago. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says the team’s lead clinical counselors are “mental” coaches as important as any other staff member.