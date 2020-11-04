Mount View High School to close temporarily due to COVID-19

MCDOWELL CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Health Department has confirmed 1 positive COVID-19 case at Mount View High School.

The following is a statement from McDowell County Schools:

Since initial contact tracing and investigations initiated within the last hour, it was determined by the McDowell County Health Department and MCBOE that further investigations must be conducted to determine the length of campus closure needed for Mount View High School.

Therefore, MVHS campus will be closed for staff and students on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 and Friday, November 6th, 2020. Further information will be shared with the community, once contact tracing is completed.

This additional time will allow the school campus/bus to be deep cleaned and to determine the number of staff that will need to be quarantined. After contact tracing is complete, we will share the return date for students and staff who are not quarantined.

We will continue to work closely with the Health Department as they conduct contact tracing.

The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school.

In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

To prevent the spread of COVID -19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the WVDHHR and the WVDE guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and following cleaning protocols.

🍎 Meals: If you would like meals for your child on Thursday and Friday, please call the McDowell County Board of Education. Meal pick up will be available at Welch Elementary School through a drive through pick up model for those children who sign up by calling the BOE. (304)436-8441

💻 Career Tech Center Students: MV students will not be permitted to attend CTC on Thursday and Friday. We will re-evaluate once contact tracing is complete by Health Dept.

Virtual Students: There will be NO LIVE lessons on Thursday and Friday.

