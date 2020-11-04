Networks preach patience as election stretches past midnight

For weeks, media outlets warned a frazzled nation that it would have to be patient waiting for a decision in the bitter campaign between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That’s one prediction that turned out to be true. As midnight passed on the East Coast and the will of American voters was still not known, the televised drama took a turn with dueling candidate statements and Fox News Channel facing down pressure for a controversial call. CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell said shortly before midnight, “What has become a long night is looking like it’s going to be an even longer morning, or perhaps week.”