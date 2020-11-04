Pints poured, retail therapy: England readies for lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Thirsty drinkers in England will be enjoying their final freshly poured pints in a pub for a month while shoppers will get one last dose of retail therapy as the country prepares to join large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and other retailing outlets deemed to be selling non-essential items, such as books and sneakers, will have to close their doors Thursday. They will remain shut until at least Dec. 2 following a sudden change of course last weekend by the British government. England’s lockdown follows similar restrictions elsewhere in the U.K. and across Europe, as nations grapple with mounting new COVID infections.