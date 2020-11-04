Pleasant forecast remains throughout this week

Warmer air pushes in today as high pressure remains overhead. A southerly flow will allow temperatures to push back up to average for most of the viewing area. Temperatures this morning are rather cool in the 30s and low 40s, but highs will warm into the 60s and near 70s for the lower elevations.

Winds remain calm throughout today with sunny skies. Again, not tracking any precipitation for the next few days as high pressure stays nearby. Expect temperatures to remain in the 60s and 70s as well with lows heading into the 40s and eventually 50s by the weekend! If needing to do any yard work or simply enjoy being outside this is your week to do so! Plenty of opportunities.

Our next weather system will come sometime next week as a cold front and possibly even Tropical Storm Eta (which was a Category 4 Hurricane) may play a role on our forecast sometime early next week. Still too far out to tell with models, but our weather team will continue to track these systems! For now, enjoy the dry and warm conditions!