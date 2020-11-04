Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Keep checking here for the latest election results: https://wvva.com/election-results/

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump’s pathway to reelection.

A full day after Election Day, neither candidate had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one state away _ any state _ from crossing the threshold and becoming president-elect.

The long and bitter election, conducted in the shadow of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, seems to be nearing an end — though Trump is trying to mount legal objections in several states.

