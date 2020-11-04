 Skip to Content

US sets record for cases amid election battle over virus

9:16 pm National news from the Associated Press

The United States set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases as several states posted all-time highs, underscoring the vexing issue confronting President Donald Trump or Joe Biden as a perilous pandemic surges with the holidays and winter approaching. The surging cases and hospitalizations happening around the country reflect the challenge that the winner of the too-early-to-call presidential race will face in the coming months.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content