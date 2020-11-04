Quiet weather to persist into late week

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern well into tonight and tomorrow. With that being said, we can expect clear skies overnight, with lows falling into the 30s and low 40s. Besides some patchy fog or frost in isolated spots, we look quiet overnight, and the sun should come back out tomorrow.

Thursday is looking rain-free and seasonable with highs for most in the low to mid 60s. A weak upper level disturbance may bring a few more passing clouds Thursday night into Friday, but we look to stay dry and even a bit warmer into late week as winds shift more out of the south.

Thursday night, lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. High temps on Friday should recover back into the upper 60s and low 70s! As of now the weekend is looking similar, but a cold front looks to bring the next chance of rain by midweek next week, and possibly a bit of a cool-down again as well. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!