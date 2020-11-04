Republican Hinson ousts Democratic Rep. Finkenauer in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Republican state Rep. Ashley Hinson has defeated Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer to win a northeastern Iowa congressional seat. Hinson, a former television news anchor, won the U.S. House seat Tuesday after a race in which she stressed the need for lower taxes, smaller government and border security. Finkenauer lost in her first bid for reelection following her victory in 2018 over Republican Rod Blum. Hinson, 37, had a conservative voting record in the state Legislature, where she represented a House district in suburban Cedar Rapids.