Rose regains spot on Greenbrier County Commission

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Greenbrier County's majority party change worked in favor of Republican County Commission incumbent Lowell Rose.

This will mark Rose's second consecutive term in the office, but his third time serving as a county commissioner.

According to Rose, Greenbrier County is rapidly growing and development is booming, which is why he said he is excited to seem many projects such as the courthouse remodel and the waterline projects, among many others, through to completion.

"I'm glad to get re-elected just so I can finish the projects I've got started," said Rose. "I enjoy being on the commission and being a commissioner to start with, but I've got about forty-five million dollars worth of projects going."

Rose said the next six years on the County Commission will likely be his life as he hopes to retire after this term.