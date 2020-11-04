Shady Spring captures section title, Class A sectional championships set
(WVVA) - The Lady Tigers didn't drop a single set en route to a Class AA Region 3 Section 1 volleyball championship on Wednesday night.
Shady Spring defeated Nicholas County in the semifinals, 3-0, and then Herbert Hoover by the same score in the title match.
The Lady Huskies secured their spot in the championship matchup with a come-from-behind, five-set win against Independence.
Shady Spring high school will be the site for the Class AA Region 3 tournament, which is slated to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.
MORE VOLLEYBALL RESULTS:
Class A Region 3 Section 1
Summers County 3, Montcalm 1
James Monroe 3, River View 1
The Lady Mavericks will travel to Hinton for the section championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class A Region 3 Section 2
Greater Beckley Christian 3, Greenbrier West 2
Charleston Catholic 3, Webster County 1 (WCHS eliminated)
Greenbrier West 3, Charleston Catholic 0
Greenbrier West will play Greater Beckley Christian for the section championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Cavaliers will need to win two matches to win the section.