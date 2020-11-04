Shady Spring captures section title, Class A sectional championships set

(WVVA) - The Lady Tigers didn't drop a single set en route to a Class AA Region 3 Section 1 volleyball championship on Wednesday night.

Shady Spring defeated Nicholas County in the semifinals, 3-0, and then Herbert Hoover by the same score in the title match.

The Lady Huskies secured their spot in the championship matchup with a come-from-behind, five-set win against Independence.

Shady Spring high school will be the site for the Class AA Region 3 tournament, which is slated to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

MORE VOLLEYBALL RESULTS:

Class A Region 3 Section 1

Summers County 3, Montcalm 1

James Monroe 3, River View 1

The Lady Mavericks will travel to Hinton for the section championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Class A Region 3 Section 2

Greater Beckley Christian 3, Greenbrier West 2

Charleston Catholic 3, Webster County 1 (WCHS eliminated)

Greenbrier West 3, Charleston Catholic 0

Greenbrier West will play Greater Beckley Christian for the section championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Cavaliers will need to win two matches to win the section.