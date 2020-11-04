Short-handed Ravens hope for negative COVID-19 tests & depth

The Baltimore Ravens are short-handed at practice this week after moving two starting offensive linemen to injured reserve and placing eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Coach John Harbaugh can only hope the situation improves in time for Sunday’s AFC clash on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore will be without left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips, who were placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining ankle injuries last weekend against Pittsburgh. Baltimore also must find a replacement for All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. If the other seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list test negative on Saturday, they can face the Colts.