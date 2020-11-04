Spain: 1 found dead aboard boat carrying 70 migrants

MADRID (AP) — Spanish emergency services they one migrant died on a boat carrying some 70 others that was intercepted off the Canary Island of Tenerife. The Canary Islands service said five others were hospitalized after the boat docked at the Los Cristianos port Wednesday. The five were treated for hypothermia and other conditions. The Spanish government says more than 8,000 migrants have arrived this year at the seven-island archipelago located more than some 100 kilometers (60 miles) off the northwest African coast.