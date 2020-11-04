Tazewell County residents vote not to relocate Confederate monument

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -- The fate of a Confederate statue was up for vote in Tazewell County this Election year.

An advisory referendum was on the ballot, asking voters whether the statue - which currently sits in front of the Tazewell County courthouse- should be relocated.

With 87% of the vote (17,258 to 2,480), Tazewell County residents have recommended to leave the statue in its current location.

However, the referendum is non-binding, meaning the final decision is left to the Board of Supervisors.

"It's advice they're seeking from the voting public," Brian Earls, Tazewell County Director of Elections and General Registrar, told WVVA last month. "So it's not something that will become law or anything like that."

A final decision will be made after a public hearing. A date has not yet been set.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.

Click here for 2020 Election results.