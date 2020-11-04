Key election results coming in for Virginia Congressional races

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Competitive Congressional races in Virginia are finally coming to an end.

Virginia voters this year are determining the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts two years ago.

Much is different this election, thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic and new voting laws that made it easier to cast ballots early.

So far, republican Robert Wittman won reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.

Democrat Bobby Scott wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Ben Cline won reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.

Democrat Donald Beyer won reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District.

Democrat Jennifer Wexton has won reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

And democrat Gerry Connolly wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District.

Virginia Senator, Mark Warner, has been re-elected to serve his third term.

See that story, here: https://wvva.com/2020/11/03/election-2020-mark-warner-re-elected-as-a-virginia-senator/

Keep checking here for the latest election results: https://wvva.com/election-results/

For the latest election news, visit https://wvva.com/politics/

WVVA is your 2020 Election Headquarters. Our team of journalists is focused on updating you on local and national headlines as they unfold.

And make sure to watch WVVA News at 5a-6:30a, 12, 5, 6, 10, & 11 online or on our app.