Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump campaign says it has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states.

President Donald Trump has slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Suits in the three states are demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.

The campaign is also expressing concerns over absentee ballots.

