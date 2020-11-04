Virginia man indicted for illegal gun possession, child porn, explosive device

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment accusing a Virginia man of illegally purchasing a weapon, possessing an explosive device and receiving child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release on Wednesday that 22-year-old Ryan J. Millican of Henrico helped make a false written statement to a sporting goods store to purchase a rifle.

Prosecutors also say Millican purchased the rifle and ammunition despite his conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence.

The indictment also accused him of making an explosive device, and of receiving images of child sexual abuse.