Virginia man pleads guilty in fatal fentanyl overdose

ALEXENDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl to a person who later died of an overdose. The U.S. Department of Justice says 35-year-old Peter Andrew Romm of Reston regularly traveled to Baltimore to buy heroin and fentanyl that he then sold to customers in northern Virginia. On Oct. 7, 2019, prosecutors said Romm sold fentanyl to a person through a middle-man. The buyer consumed the fentanyl and was found dead in his home the next morning. Romm was arrested in February and entered his guilty plea on Wednesday. Romm is scheduled for sentencing next March.